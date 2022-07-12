Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman poisons three kids, self in U.P.’s Hamirpur; all in hospital

As per the police, the woman’s husband had an argument with his brother over property following which she took the grave step
The police are further probing the case. (For Representation)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

A woman allegedly poisoned her three kids aged between 7 and 11 years before consuming it herself over some family dispute in Hamirpur district on Monday, police said. Their neighbours rushed them to the district hospital after spotting the kids in an unconscious state, they added. All of them were under treatment, the police said.

As per the police, the woman’s husband had an argument with his brother over property following which she took the grave step. Station house officer, Sadar Kotwali, Durg Vijay Singh the two brothers were locked in a house-related feud. The police were further probing the case, he added. No case was lodged in connection with the incident when the report last came in.

