Woman refuses to marry dark-complexioned man in U.P.’s Etawah

A woman in Etawah district refused to marry a dark-complexioned groom saying he looked a fair coloured in the photograph that she was shown prior to the marriage. The incident took place in Bharthana town of Etawah district on Wednesday night (July 6) just before the “Jaimaal” ceremony.

The mother of bride-to-be claimed that everyone in her family was sure that the groom’s family, who belonged to Etawah, had shown them the photograph of someone else alleging that he (groom) was not the man they had seen in the photograph.

For six hours, the two families tried to resolve the issue but to avail. Later, the marriage party had no option but to go back empty-handed. However, before doing so, the groom’s side went to Bharthana Kotwali police seeking help.

“The groom’s side alleged that the bride’s side was not giving back the gifts, including jewellery items, they gave to the bride,” said station house officer (SHO), Bharthana Kotwali, Krishna Lal Patel.

Refuting the allegations, the other side said they were ready to return the gifts while claiming that the gifts did not include any jewellery item, Patel added. As per the SHO, the matter was settled through discussions and no complaint was lodged in connection with the incident.

