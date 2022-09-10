Woman saved from running train by a whisker at Firozabad. Watch

A woman crossing tracks at Firozabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh was saved just in time by the quick response of a railways official on Friday. Captured in CCTV footage, the incident shows prompt action by the official in saving the woman's life.

In the 30-second video, the woman can be seen walking alongside the tracks with her luggage. She then places her bag on the platform in order to get on platform. Soon, she realises that a train is approaching and tries to jump to get on the platform. After a failed attempt, she waves her hand asking for help. An official rushes and pulls her.

The official then picks up her bag kept on the edge of the platform. The woman finally makes it to the platform but steps near the edge again to pick up a water bottle. The official could be seen telling her to step aside from the passing train.

Commenting on the incident, Shivlal Meena, a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable said, “We spotted a woman crossing the railway line as a train neared.” The police personnel explained how he ran to rescue the woman but was saved by another official who made it to the spot earlier. “He was able to get to her just in time. She was saved,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)