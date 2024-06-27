Woman throws four kids into river, 2 die

KANPUR A woman who lost her husband a year ago threw her four kids in the Sengar river in Auraiya on Thursday. Two children died while one managed to escape . Search was on to trace the fourth child. The woman was taken into custody and has been identified as Priyanka, a resident of Ata Barua village. (Pic for representation)

Reports said that Priyanka brought her four children to the Kesham ghat and administered something to them before throwing them into the river one by one. One child, aged around eight years, managed to escape and ran back to the village to seek help. The police responded quickly and took Priyanka into custody.

SP Auraiya Charu Nigam said that Priyanka’s husband had passed away around a year ago, and she had been living with her brother-in-law since then.

Rescue teams were currently searching for the missing child, while the bodies of two children, aged five and six, had been recovered from the riverbank, she said.

“This is such a tragic incident, we are in the process of understanding the circumstances and motive behind Priyanka’s action,” she said.

Priyanka has not spoken a word in police custody. Her father and other relatives have arrived and the police

are taking their help to ascertain the motive of the woman.