 Woman throws four kids into river, 2 die - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman throws four kids into river, 2 die

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 28, 2024 05:12 AM IST

Reports said that Priyanka brought her four children to the Kesham ghat and administered something to them before throwing them into the river one by one. One child, aged around eight years, managed to escape and ran back to the village to seek help. The police responded quickly and took Priyanka into custody.

KANPUR A woman who lost her husband a year ago threw her four kids in the Sengar river in Auraiya on Thursday. Two children died while one managed to escape . Search was on to trace the fourth child.

The woman was taken into custody and has been identified as Priyanka, a resident of Ata Barua village. (Pic for representation)
The woman was taken into custody and has been identified as Priyanka, a resident of Ata Barua village. (Pic for representation)

The woman was taken into custody and has been identified as Priyanka, a resident of Ata Barua village.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Reports said that Priyanka brought her four children to the Kesham ghat and administered something to them before throwing them into the river one by one. One child, aged around eight years, managed to escape and ran back to the village to seek help. The police responded quickly and took Priyanka into custody.

SP Auraiya Charu Nigam said that Priyanka’s husband had passed away around a year ago, and she had been living with her brother-in-law since then.

Rescue teams were currently searching for the missing child, while the bodies of two children, aged five and six, had been recovered from the riverbank, she said.

“This is such a tragic incident, we are in the process of understanding the circumstances and motive behind Priyanka’s action,” she said.

Priyanka has not spoken a word in police custody. Her father and other relatives have arrived and the police

are taking their help to ascertain the motive of the woman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Woman throws four kids into river, 2 die
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On