Woman’s death in Thailand: Lucknow police to collect more evidence, including CCTV footage

The Lucknow police are trying to collect more evidence in connection with the death of Priyanka Sharma, 32, in a Thailand hotel as the second post-mortem examination, conducted in the state capital on Thursday, remained inconclusive. The alleged incident took place when she was on vacation with her husband, who is a doctor, and their son in Pattaya (Sourced)

Additional deputy commissioner of police, East, Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed that the final post-mortem report could not ascertain the exact cause of death.

After Priyanka was found dead in a hotel bathtub, her husband, Dr Ashish Srivastava, was booked on murder charges on his father-in-law’s complaint.

Ravi Shankar Tripathi, station house officer of the PGI police station, said since the PM report has failed to give a concrete conclusion, police are trying to collect more evidence in the case.

“More details are being collected from the hotel in Thailand including CCTV footage,” the SHO said.

“The matter will be taken up further after the collection of evidence,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lucknow commissioner of police Amrendra Sengar and DCP East Shashank Singh were unreachable despite multiple calls from HT on the matter.

The first post-mortem examination conducted in Thailand stated the cause of death was cardiopulmonary failure. The viscera has been preserved in Thailand too and the detailed report is expected after two months.