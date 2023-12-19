Woman’s killing follow-up: Man held in Lko 14 days after stabbing wife 18 times with kitchen knife

A physiotherapist, who stabbed his wife 18 times and fled the scene, was arrested in the city on Monday, 14 days after the crime, police said. Anand (aka Anandeshwar Agrahari), was arrested near Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow. The accused man with the police team after his arrest in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Rahul Raj, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said that with the arrest of the 38-year-old man and a father of two, Lucknow police had solved the brutal killing of the woman in which a case was registered under IPC 302 (murder) on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Aman Sahu, at the Thakurganj police station. “The knife used in the crime has also been recovered, and the man has been sent to jail,” said the DCP.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

“The man gave his wife’s affair as one of the reasons for their regular arguments and fights. They also had frequent disputes over money-related problems,” the DCP said while adding that the man is an alcoholic and addicted to betting.

Well-planned murder

While giving the sequence of events during the police interrogation on Monday, the man said that he and his wife used to get into arguments over multiple issues, including an extramarital affair and dispute over money.

“The argument took a violent turn on December 4, and he first cuffed his wife’s hands and legs then stabbed her 18 times using a kitchen knife,” said police. The man further told the police that he chose the perfect time to kill her: when his elder son, Tanishq, who is specially abled and can’t speak, was sleeping. In his sleep, he could not hear his mother’s screams.

His younger son, Shaurya, 9, was in school. When he went to get Shaurya from school, he fed him sedatives on the way home. Shaurya fell asleep as soon as he reached home. Later, seeing the opportunity, Anand fled from the scene.

The victim, Sandhya Sahu, was discovered murdered with multiple stab wounds on the afternoon of December 5 in Lucknow’s Roshan Nagar area. The incident came to light when the victim’s mother, Kamla, visited the residence and discovered Sandhya’s body. The police then registered an FIR on the complaint of Sandhya’s brother.

Anand and Sandhya, who had a love marriage 15 years ago, were residing in Roshan Nagar with their sons Tanishk and Shaurya.

Shaurya told his grandmother, Kamla, over the phone in the morning (Dec 5) that his mother was missing, and his father was nowhere to be found. Kamla came to their house to discover blood in the room and raised an alarm. She found Sandhya’s body wrapped in a bedsheet, lying under the bed.

Took away DVR, travelled Kolkata to Varanasi

According to the police, even though the man is not a criminal, he planned the crime and made all efforts to escape being caught. “In order to escape being caught, the man took the CCTV’s DVR with him. He fled to Kolkata, Varanasi, and kept changing locations, and used his phone extremely rarely,” the DCP said, adding that several members of a team including crime surveillance team (West) were formed and the police team were able to locate the man using ground and technical surveillance.