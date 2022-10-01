Women come together in Lucknow to build non-violent economy

Ten thousand women have gathered on the outskirts of Lucknow, to participate in a 12-day campaign for a non-violent economy. The campaign, which began on September 21, will conclude on October 2.

As a part of this campaign, organised by Red Brigade Lucknow (an organisation that works for protection of women), a programme was held for women to raise a voice for a non-violent life and economy, in Madiaon, on Friday.

In attendance were students, social workers from four states, and representatives from villages, mohallas, and schools of Lucknow.

Renuka Tandon, founder of Amren Foundation, presided over the event, while the chief guest for the event was renowned social worker Jill Ben. Ben said that increasing violence in society deeply affects women, and therefore, it is their responsibility to raise a voice to further build a non-violent economy. Tandon appreciated the efforts made by the Red Brigade, saying that it is a good step in the direction of achieving a non-violent economy.

Usha Vishwakarma, founder of Red Brigade, stated that a non-violent economy is only possible when there is a humane relationship between man, woman and nature, stressing also the importance of women working on and improving their self-defence and self-image.