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Women empowerment key to strong society, political progress: UP Assembly Speaker Mahana

Women empowerment key to strong society, political progress: UP Assembly Speaker Mahana

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 09:30 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Thursday said that a strong society and meaningful political development are not possible without women's empowerment.

Women empowerment key to strong society, political progress: UP Assembly Speaker Mahana

Addressing a one-day special session of the Assembly convened on the theme of 'women empowerment', Mahana said, "A meaningful discussion on women's empowerment took place in the House. This is not an issue of any one political party but of the entire House and society. All parties should rise above differences and deliberate on it."

He stressed that special provisions are necessary to bring women into the mainstream and cautioned against politicising the issue.

"We are all concerned about the upliftment and betterment of women. There is a need for consensus-driven efforts," he said.

Referring to history, the Speaker said women in ancient India enjoyed a respected and strong position and participated equally in assemblies and committees.

"In Indian tradition, women held a special place. However, during nearly a thousand years of foreign rule, their position weakened, and they had to retreat to safeguard their dignity," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Women empowerment key to strong society, political progress: UP Assembly Speaker Mahana
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Women empowerment key to strong society, political progress: UP Assembly Speaker Mahana
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