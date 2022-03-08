Women’s Day at UP Raj Bhavan: 200 girls vaxxed against HPV/cervical cancer

In anticipation of the International Women’s day, 200 girls were administered doses of the Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine at a free vaccination and cervical cancer awareness camp, organised at the Raj Bhavan, on Monday.

Addressing the gathering the governor, Anandiben Patel, said that parents should pay special attention to their daughters and particularly their diet. All individuals should also focus upon personal hygiene, she said.

“We have medicines and vaccines to prevent different diseases. It is significant that all families know about these life-saving vaccines and this is possible only if we make sure information reaches rural pockets too,” the governor said.

On the occasion, the governor also released the book ‘Cervical cancer aur HPV tikakaran evam jaankari.’

The vaccine was administered by a medical team from the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences to protect girls from cervical cancer. HPV is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract, and it may cause cervical cancer, which is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix.

Dr Sonia Nityanand, director, Lohia institute, said that the key factor for cervical cancer is marriage at an early age, multiple pregnancies, irregularities in menstrual cycle, smoking and poor immunity. “Vaccine is necessary to prevent cervical cancer,” said Dr Nityanand.