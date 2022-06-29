World Bank offers 3,500 cr agri loan to U.P.

The World Bank has offered a soft loan of ₹3,500 crore to Uttar Pradesh to promote food processing and crop diversification with a view to enhance the income of the state’s farmers, people in the know of things said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The loan offer was made by John Roome, regional director, South Asia, World Bank, in a meeting with chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and officials of agriculture and forest departments, here, on Tuesday.

“The World Bank has offered us a loan of ₹3,500 crore for a period of five years, for the promotion of food processing, crop diversification and to encourage micro-entrepreneurship involving farmer producer’s organisations in UP,” additional chief secretary, agriculture, Devesh Chaturvedi confirmed.

“Now, we will work out how much loan we require for the purpose and send a proposal accordingly to the NITI Ayog for approval,” he added.

Food processing and marketing of agri products, it was pointed out in the meeting, were a must for the agriculture sector to get the stimulus with the active participation of FPOs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Roome is also believed to have made a similar loan offer for the funding of climate change initiatives that the UP government is gearing up to take, and other environmental issues in the state.