World Hepatitis Day: Experts educate students on viral hepatitis at PGI in U.P. capital

The department of hepatology at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here organised a course for postgraduates and practitioners on viral hepatitis to mark the World Hepatitis Day on Saturday. Dr Amit Goel, head, hepatology department at SGPGIMS, stressed on vaccination strategies and diagnostic modalities. (For Representation)

The course included extensive lectures on viral hepatitis, including Hepatitis A to E. In his address on the occasion, director, SGPGIMS, Dr RK Dhiman stressed on the need for screening of viral hepatitis and early treatment.

He asked for proper vaccination to save people from Hepatitis. Dr Rakesh Agarwal, director, JIPMER, Puducherry, also spoke at the event. Dr Amit Goel, head, hepatology department at SGPGIMS, stressed on vaccination strategies and diagnostic modalities.

Dr Ajay Mishra and Dr Surender Singh, faculty department of hepatology, also educated the students. Many noted gastroenterologists, including Dr Sumit Rungta, Dr Ajay Kumar Patwa, Dr Shirish Bhatnagar from Lucknow too joined the session.

“As viral hepatitis can be deadly and is taking millions of lives annually, the initiative from this newly formed department can be a game changer for the medical personnels and society,” said Dr Amit Goel. “Moreover, the aim of elimination of viral hepatitis till 2030 can be achieved only with such efforts,” he added.