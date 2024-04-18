World Heritage Day: ASI exhibits conservation efforts at Lko’s General Wali Kothi

Some recent efforts to conserve heritage sites such as Lucknow’s Rumi Darwaza, British Residency and other such iconic sites were explained through an exhibition organised by the Archaeological Survey of India, Lucknow circle, on Thursday. The Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The exhibition was organised on the occasion of World Heritage Day with the theme ‘Discover and experience diversity’ at Nawabi-era structure General Wali Kothi, which is one of the maintained protected sites.

“The exhibition showcases the conservation work done by hundreds of experts to protect structures like Rumi Darwaza which were in a bad shape but are being conserved. Similarly, a massive drive was taken at the British Residency. This conservation took patience, labour and effort, and it is important to show to people to create a sense of respect for heritage they own,” said Aftab Hussain, superintending archaeologist, ASI, Lucknow circle.

The ASI is currently conserving the Rumi Darwaza and the work is likely to be completed by June this year. The traffic under the gate was banned in 2022 after which ASI took up the conservation project. Similarly, ASI took up a massive conservation drive at the British Residency, which was in a bad state.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Indu Prakash, superintending archaeologist (retd), ASI, who was the chief guest.

Earlier, in the day, school students participated in a drawing competition. They were also explained about the cultural and historical importance of heritage of India, the monuments/sites of the ASI, Lucknow Circle, among others.

State Archaeology organises expo

A photo exhibition and prize distribution programme was organised on the historical and archaeological heritage of Uttar Pradesh by the Uttar Pradesh State Archeology Directorate, Lucknow, on the occasion of World Heritage Day. “These exhibitions were organised at multiple places including Bada Shivala (Shri Siddhanath Temple), Munnlal Kheda, Saintha, Kakori, Lucknow,” said Renu Dwivedi, director of the department.

It was inaugurated by chief guest Anuradha Tripathi, principal, Charak Institute of Education, Lucknow. The director of the department along with Rajeev Kumar Trivedi, Gyanendra Kumar Rastogi, Krishnamohan Dubey, Deepa Joshi, Balihari Seth along with teachers and students of local schools were present during the programme.