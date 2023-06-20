Yoga integral part of our eternal tradition: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people of the state to adopt yoga on the eve of International Yoga Day on Tuesday. The CM made the appeal in a video message on his official Twitter handle.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

“The practice of yoga never goes in vain and removes all sorrows. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the 9th ‘International Yoga Day’. Yoga keeps both body and mind healthy. It is the medium of health, happiness, peace, harmony. Yoga has been an integral part of our eternal tradition since the beginning. Yoga is an invaluable gift of Indian saints, which has been presented to the world at large by Prime Minister Modi for the well-being of people,” Yogi wrote.

“Accepting the importance of the yoga, most of the countries of the world expressed their gratitude towards the tradition of India. This year, its theme has been kept ‘Har Aangan Yoga’ by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. Its aim is to achieve wellness and health benefits by connecting every family with yoga. Yoga Day is being organised widely in the state. That’s why you must adopt yoga. Be healthy, be happy,” the CM said.

Yogi, ministers to take part in events across state

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, CM Yogi will do yoga with people at Gorakhnath temple complex in Gorakhpur. Governor Anandiben Patel will take part in a yoga session on the Raj Bhavan premises in Lucknow.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna will attend one such event at Residency and Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore will practise yoga with people at Kakori Shaheed Smarak in Lucknow.

Minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari will join a yoga session in Madrasa Darul Uloom Warsia, in Vishal Khand Ujariaon. Moreover, all 150 affiliated and 111 non-affiliated madrasas of state capital will also organise yoga sessions.

“All 17,500 recognised madrasas of Uttar Pradesh will organise Yoga sessions on Wednesday morning,” said Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, chairman, Uttar Pradesh State Madrasa Education Board. The University of Lucknow will celebrate the occasion in the presence of vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai.