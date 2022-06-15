Yoga sessions being organised in 400 parks in Lucknow

A large number of Lucknowites are actively taking part in Yoga sessions organised in 400 parks of the city in the run up to the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21, said officials.

For the last two days special yoga sessions are being organised from 6 to 8 am for the residents under the supervision of experts. The government has appointed one yoga expert and one trainer in every park for conducting the yoga sessions that would continue till June 21 as part of Amrit Yoga Week.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi too have participated in these sessions.

The theme of this year is “Yoga for Humanity” which has been decided by the Ministry of AYUSH.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has called on the officials to connect common man with Yoga.

Municipal Commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is providing facilities like water and sanitation to the Yoga enthusiasts in the state capital.”

Amarjeet Yadav, head of department of Yoga at Lucknow University said, “This year over 120 yoga instructors have been provided by us. It’s an honour for Lucknow University that its students are teaching Yoga in various educational institutes and helping everyone understand various aspects of Yoga.”

He said, “We are excited to know that Union Minister Smriti Irani is expected to participate in Yoga session organised on June 21 at Lucknow Residency and our experts would be present there to guide the participants. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav is expected to participate in Yoga programme in Ayodhya.”