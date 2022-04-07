Yogi Adityanath asks officials to make integrated efforts to turn Uttar Pradesh into trillion dollar economy

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to make planned and integrated efforts to achieve the aim of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy.

“Undertake a balanced development of various sectors to expand the economy. Make a timeline and stick to it to achieve the aim,” he said to the officials during a discussion on Wednesday night.

The discussion comes after the state government last month re-initiated the bidding process to appoint a consultant to work out a road map to make the state a trillion-dollar economy.

The government has changed the timeline for achieving the goal to 2027 from the original 2025.

The Yogi Adityanath government 1.0 began working in 2018 on the trillion dollar economy goal. It invited international bids to appoint a consultant in June 2019, and subsequently cancelled them on March 22, 2021, saying fresh bids will be issued soon. The decision to cancel the original bidding process was taken due to some lacunae in the process of examination/evaluation of the bidders.

Now, the technical bids (under the re-initiated process) will be opened on April 18.

After 2017, the state had emerged a favourite investment destination and now more work was needed for further progress, the chief minister said at the meeting with the officials.

“Work fast in making the state a trillion dollar economy as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Yogi Adityanath said to the officials.

The state was number two in the ease of doing business rankings, he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh has the second largest GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) in the country.