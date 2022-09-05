Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to speed up construction of medical college in Bijnor

Updated on Sep 05, 2022 12:38 AM IST

Officials tell Yogi Adityanath that construction will be completed in January 2023. The chief minister directs them to start classes in the college from the next session.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting construction work at the Mahatma Vidur Medical College in Bijnor on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected construction work of the Mahatma Vidur Medical College in Bijnor and performed Ganesh puja inside the premises.

Yogi Adityanath, who visited the construction site on the second day of his Bijnor visit, directed officials to speed up the work and complete it on time.

Officials told him that construction would be completed in January 2023. The chief minister directed them to start classes in the college from the next session.

Yogi Adityanath earlier planted a sapling on the premises of PWD guest house and conducted a meeting with industrialists at the collectorate. He reviewed the progress of development projects in the district.

“People elected us for development and we are committed to deliver as per their expectations and provide benefits of welfare schemes to the last person in the society,” Yogi Adityanath said.

