Yogi Adityanath directs officials to ensure operation of special trains, extra buses for Khichdi Mela in Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure the operation of special trains and extra buses for devotees during the Khichdi Mela at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Makar Sankranti in January.

Yogi Adityanath said the followers of Sanatan Dharma not only from eastern Uttar Pradesh, but also from Bihar, Nepal and other parts of the world, are emotionally attached to the Khichdi Mela held every year. He stressed on the need for making devotees’ visit memorable through better facilities.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued the instructions at a meeting with officials after arriving in Gorakhpur on Sunday afternoon.

He directed the authorities to initiate talks with the railway administration for running the special trains.

The chief minister asked the transport department to start arranging buses from now onwards, in addition to making electric city buses available at the Gorakhpur station and Nakaha Halt.

Live telecast of the fair will take place through Doordarshan and All India Radio to enable those who can’t visit the mela to participate in the fair virtually, he added.

“The police administration should ensure excellent crowd management and security at the fair. Police need to pay special attention to security and vigilance,” the CM said.

Adequate permanent and temporary lighting arrangements should be made in the Mela area and arrangements should be made for bonfires in sufficient numbers, he said.

Asking the health department and hospitals to be especially alert during the fair, he said a health camp should also be organised on the fair premises.

He further instructed officials to get night shelters repaired and ensure their cleanliness.

The public works department (PWD) Gorakhpur Nagar Nigam officials were told to ensure immediate repair of roads. Power corporation officers were instructed to make arrangements for proper electric supply.

Adityanath also took feedback regarding dengue cases in the district and asked health officials to provide timely treatment and facilities to patients.

The chief minister directed police personnel to be alert for the upcoming urban local bodies elections.

Additional director general of police (Gorakhpur zone) Akhil Kumar, divisional commissioner Ravi Kumar NG, district magistrate Krishna Karunesh, SSP Gaurav Grover, municipal commissioner Avinash Singh, chief medical officer Dr Ashutosh Dubey were present at the meeting along with officials of the railways, public works department and electricity department.