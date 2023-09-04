Recruitment process fair, transparent in U.P. now: Yogi

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the 240 candidates who got appointment letters for the posts of junior assistant and computer operators in minority and technical education department were selected through a transparent and impartial process under ‘Mission Rozgar’.

U. P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath giving away an appointment letter to a selected candidates in Lucknow on September 4. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

He said the candidates hailing from 60 different districts had been selected, ensuring that opportunities were accessible to individuals across the state. “The government is maintaining absolute transparency in the entire process of recruitment. No minister or secretary knows where a person will be posted after selection”, the CM said apparently hitting out at the previous governments (without naming any political party).

He said, “The government’s sympathies lie with the poor, destitute, deprived, Dalits and extremely backward classes and not with the mafia and criminals, as seen during previous governments.” Distributing appointment letters to the successful candidates at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan auditorium in Lucknow, Yogi alleged that earlier high officials used to get busy in pursuing one appointment.

“Such people were appointed who did not know anything about computers. Earlier, senior officials often got involved in appointments. As a result, the individuals who lacked computer skills and had limited knowledge of accountancy were appointed, posing challenges to the proper handling and progression of files,” he said.

Terming criminals and mafia “the barriers to security, good governance and development of the society”, he said cracking down on them as well as building a corruption-free, safe and fair society where the underprivileged had access to government’s schemes were the priorities of his government.

“In the past six years, U.P. has achieved new heights in line with the vision of PM Modi. Notably, the appointment of judges was completed in just six months,” Yogi said. He also mentioned the marked reduction in red tape that delayed development projects in the past in Uttar Pradesh. The CM talked about the enhanced security, improved quality of life and a business-friendly environment in the state.

