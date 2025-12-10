Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Yogi Adityanath hails Unesco recognition for Deepavali, highlights festival’s Ayodhya connection

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 09:47 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath says this global recognition honours a festival that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and the spirit of new beginnings

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed the inclusion of Deepavali in Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. He emphasised the special significance of this recognition for Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the growing acceptance of India’s festivals and traditions by the global community is a highly encouraging development. (FILE PHOTO)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the growing acceptance of India’s festivals and traditions by the global community is a highly encouraging development. (FILE PHOTO)

“For Uttar Pradesh, this honour is especially meaningful. Ayodhya, the sacred land of Prabhu Shri Ram, is where Deepavali was first celebrated,” Adityanath wrote on X.

“The inscription of Deepavali on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List is a proud recognition of a festival that celebrates light over darkness and new beginnings. This global acknowledgment reflects India’s growing cultural stature under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,” he wrote.

“May Ayodhya’s eternal light continue to guide humanity towards truth and harmony,” he added.

He said this global recognition honours a festival that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and the spirit of new beginnings. The achievement, he noted, further reinforces India’s cultural strength and the universal relevance of its traditions.

He added that the growing acceptance of India’s festivals and traditions by the global community is a highly encouraging development. Expressing optimism, he said, “The eternal light of Ayodhya will continue to inspire humanity to walk the path of truth and harmony.”

It is not merely a festival, but a way of life that guides society towards unity and shared values, he said.

Deepavali or Diwali -- the festival of lights -- was inscribed in Unesco’s ‘Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ at a meeting of the global body hosted at the Red Fort in Delhi.

The 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), and the first one hosted by India, is underway from December 8 to 13 at the Red Fort.

India currently has 15 elements inscribed on Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, including the Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja of Kolkata, Garba dance of Gujarat, yoga, the tradition of Vedic chanting and Ramlila - the traditional performance of the epic ‘Ramayana’.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi Adityanath hails Unesco recognition for Deepavali, highlights festival’s Ayodhya connection
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Deepavali's inclusion in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, emphasizing its significance for Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya, where the festival originated. He highlighted this recognition as a testament to India's cultural stature and the universal relevance of its traditions. Deepavali, a festival symbolizing light over darkness, was inscribed during a session at Delhi's Red Fort.