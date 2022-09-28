Yogi Adityanath imparts governance lessons to ministers of state

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday gave a lesson or two in governance to ministers of state (independent charge) and ministers of state here on Wednesday. He asked the ministers incharge of various departments to sign the files themselves and share work with their juniors.

“Ministers incharge should sign the files themselves before sending them to his office and send the files just signed by the ministers of state. Allocate and share work with your ministers of state,” Yogi Adityanath said at meetings with the MoS (independent charge) and ministers of state at his official residence here.

Yogi got feedback from the ministers about the performance of their respective departments in the past six months. He asked them to work out a road map for the future to meet aspirations of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath said the ministers should tour the areas allocated to them and take the state government’s achievements to the people.

“The chief minister got the feedback of the past six months and discussed plans for next six months. Every minister has been asked to tour their respective areas at least twice a week and take the state government’s achievements of the past six months to the people and meet their expectations,” said a minister of state (independent charge) on condition of anonymity.

Yogi said the BJP government’s work and consistent tours of the ministers have created a favourable atmosphere. He asked the ministers to take up big projects to ensure that their work is visible to the people.

“An atmosphere has been created in our (government’s) favour. The chief minister has asked all the ministers to think big and go to the grassroots level and work for the people,” said another minister of state (independent charge).

Another senior MoS (independent charge) said there was a discussion on the scheme for stamp duty exemption and how this has helped in resolving family disputes.

“There used to be fights in every household over transfer of property. Our government’s decision to exempt such transfers from stamp duty has helped the families settle their disputes. About 130,000 families have been benefitted in the past three months. This scheme has been very useful,” he said.

He also said there was a need to bring about an improvement in the functioning of departments and action should be taken against the officers not performing their duties in the districts.

