Yogi Adityanath lauds police valour, says no criminal free in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday renamed the long-standing bicycle allowance to motorcycle allowance for police personnel and increased the amount payable to them under it to ₹500 from ₹200 per month.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase the cycle allowance of ₹200 given to policemen to ₹500 (per month) as motorcycle allowance,” Yogi Adityanath said during his address at the Police Commemoration Day at Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow.

He said the government will also link police personnel with an e-pension portal.

The chief minister also announced that the Director General of Police (DGP) would now clear reimbursement of medical bills of up to ₹5 lakh each, earlier approved at the government level.

“Till now, this was being addressed at the government level, which caused an unnecessary delay. Now, no delays will take place,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath lauded the contribution of police personnel in maintaining the rule of law in the state.

“It is the result of UP’s zero tolerance against crime and criminals and the contribution of brave policemen that no criminal is free in the state today. They are either in prison or have been killed,” Yogi Adityanath said.

At least 166 dreaded criminals were killed in encounters and 4453 injured across the state from March 30, 2017 to October 13, 2022, he added.

Yogi Adityanath said action under the Gangsters Act was taken on 58,648 criminals and under the National Security Act (NSA) on 807.

The property of 50 dreaded mafias and their accomplices worth about ₹ 2268 crore was confiscated or demolished, the chief minister said. Thirty-nine were sentenced to life imprisonment through effective prosecution and two were sentenced to death. In the same period during the last five years, 13 UP police jawans were killed, he said.

From September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, 264 policemen in the country laid down their lives. Seven policemen of Uttar Pradesh were among them. They included sub-inspectors Virendra Nath Mishra and inspector Kadir Khan, chief constable Munil Kumar Choubey, constables Sarvesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Lalit Kumar and Manish Kumar.

He said the entire police force of the state is proud of the valour of these heroes.

“By setting a unique example of patriotism and sacrifice, these brave policemen will always inspire our future generation to follow the path of duty with fearlessness. Their sacrifice is a testament to their true dedication and devotion, commitment to duty and public service,” the chief minister said.

“Taking great inspiration from the ‘Gita’, our brave soldiers have made their supreme sacrifice to maintain the external and internal security of the country and the state,” he added.

The chief minister assured the dependents of the slain policemen that the government would extend all possible help to them with utmost sensitivity.

Enumerating the achievements since he took charge of the BJP-led government in the state in 2017, the chief minister said 150,231 candidates, including 22,000 women, were recruited to Uttar Pradesh Police. The recruitment process is going on for 45,689 posts, he added.

The police budget in 2017-18 was around ₹16,115 crore, which increased to about ₹30,203 crore in 2021-22, the chief minister said. He added that 244 new police stations and 133 new outposts had also been established.

Yogi Adityanath also appreciated the efforts of the state police for peacefully conducting the Kumbh Mela and the Lok Sabha elections (both in 2019), the assembly polls (2022) and the panchayat elections before that. He added that the police’s hard work during Covid-19 set a new example of service to humanity.

Around 45 policemen succumbed to the virus during the pandemic. Their families were given jobs and ₹ 22.50 crore as per rules, he added. Moreover, assistance amounting to ₹ 141.9 crore was given to the dependents of 581 martyrs of Uttar Pradesh origin serving in central paramilitary forces, Indian army, among others, he said.