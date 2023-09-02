Yogi Adityanath launches 629-crore projects in Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 195 projects worth ₹629.39 crore in Gorakhpur. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a Janata Darshan programme in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

Addressing a gathering at Digvijaynath park in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was shining in new India and Gorakhpur had a distinguished place in it.

Yogi Adityanath described piped drinking water supply under the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme as a gift ahead of Janmashtami.

Bundelkhand was facing an acute drinking water shortage earlier, but the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme provided relief to the people as it covered 4,000 villages and women would no longer have to trudge 5km to fetch water, he said.

According to the CM’s camp office, the development projects launched on Saturday were mostly related to Public Works department (PWD). They also included projects associated with supply of piped drinking water by Jal Nigam. The CM inaugurated two other key projects in Gorakhpur. These included the widening and strengthening of the road from Gorakhnath temple to the Sports College via Nakaha Overbridge, costing ₹41.20 crore.

PROPERTY GRABBERS WILL FACE STERN ACTION: YOGI ADITYANATH

Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured people at Janata Darshan here that justice would be done to everyone and asserted musclemen who were grabbing properties of the poor would face stern action.

He directed officials to give priority to solving problems of the common man and redress grievances with sensitivity.

The chief minister had reached here on Friday evening. On the second day of his visit, he held a Janata Darshan at Digvijaya Nath auditorium where 200 visitors arrived with their complaints on Saturday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that their problems would be resolved.