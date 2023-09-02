News / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath launches 629-crore projects in Gorakhpur

Yogi Adityanath launches 629-crore projects in Gorakhpur

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Sep 02, 2023 11:32 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath describes piped drinking water supply under the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme as a gift ahead of Janmashtami

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 195 projects worth 629.39 crore in Gorakhpur.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a Janata Darshan programme in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a Janata Darshan programme in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

Addressing a gathering at Digvijaynath park in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was shining in new India and Gorakhpur had a distinguished place in it.

Yogi Adityanath described piped drinking water supply under the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme as a gift ahead of Janmashtami.

Bundelkhand was facing an acute drinking water shortage earlier, but the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme provided relief to the people as it covered 4,000 villages and women would no longer have to trudge 5km to fetch water, he said.

According to the CM’s camp office, the development projects launched on Saturday were mostly related to Public Works department (PWD). They also included projects associated with supply of piped drinking water by Jal Nigam. The CM inaugurated two other key projects in Gorakhpur. These included the widening and strengthening of the road from Gorakhnath temple to the Sports College via Nakaha Overbridge, costing 41.20 crore.

PROPERTY GRABBERS WILL FACE STERN ACTION: YOGI ADITYANATH

Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured people at Janata Darshan here that justice would be done to everyone and asserted musclemen who were grabbing properties of the poor would face stern action.

He directed officials to give priority to solving problems of the common man and redress grievances with sensitivity.

The chief minister had reached here on Friday evening. On the second day of his visit, he held a Janata Darshan at Digvijaya Nath auditorium where 200 visitors arrived with their complaints on Saturday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that their problems would be resolved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out