Yogi Adityanath reiterates his government’s pro-poor focus, marches with cadres on BJP’s 42nd foundation day

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reiterated his government’s pro-poor focus as he marched with cadres from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office till the Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow to mark the party’s 42nd foundation day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He garlanded statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on the occasion.

The BJP also announced the launch of a fortnight-long social justice campaign aimed at connecting with the common man. Besides, Yogi Adityanath spoke about the “success of UP model” during the Covid surge.

Yogi Adityanath, who arrived at the UP BJP headquarters in Lucknow wearing a saffron cap, said Uttar Pradesh has given many successful “models”.

“Whether it was the case of ensuring houses to 43 lakh poor or ensuring toilets to 2.6 crore people, whether it was the case of ensuring delivery of double ration to 15 crore poor or ensuring government jobs to 5 lakh people, UP has now given several successful models,” Yogi Adityanath said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP under Adityanath became the first political party in 37 years in Uttar Pradesh to win consecutive terms in office.

“We will fulfil all the commitments that the party has made to the people,” Yogi Adityanath said. He has tasked his ministers with preparing a 100-day plan for their departments. The Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government plans to go to the people with its first report card in 100 days.

Along with other ministers and leaders, Yogi Adityanath heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the party office before marching to the Hazratganj crossing.

The BJP has decided to hold social outreach initiatives across the state till April 20.

The period is being described by the party as ‘samajik nyay pakhwada (social justice fortnight)’. It would see the party reaching out to the poor to help them under Ayushman Bharat (April 7), PM free housing scheme (April 8), Har Ghar Nal (April 9), PM Kisan (April 10), Jyotiba Phule Diwas (April 11), Ambedkar birth anniversary (April 14) and SC/ST welfare day (April 15).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP would also enlist OBCs (other backward classes), dalits and other sections of the society in its fold during the period.

“This social outreach campaign would provide a new commitment to the BJP’s efforts to better the lives of the dalits, the downtrodden and the marginalised,” Adityanath said.

He recalled how since 1952, when Jan Sangh was formed (the BJP was born from Jan Sangh), the party has been consistently advocating the country first and advocating the need to reach out till the last man.

UP BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said the BJP also launched a micro donation campaign. The party cadres would seek donations from the masses who could contribute in denominations of ₹5, ₹50, ₹100, ₹500 or ₹1000 under this campaign that would continue till April 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The idea is to get BJP, already the biggest party in the world, to enlist more support of masses,” he said.

“It is in BJP alone that a person born in a poor family like Narendra Modi could become the Prime Minister, a booth president like Amit Shah could hold the offices of the BJP chief and union home minister, a person like JP Nadda, born in an average family, could become the party chief and a sanyasi like Yogi Adityanath could become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh,” said UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other ministers and leaders also participated in the party campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON