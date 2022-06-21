Yogi Adityanath says discipline inculcated through yoga legacy helped India tackle Covid

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said yoga instills discipline while hailing the ancient Indian mind and body fitness regime.

Yogi Adityanath credited the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this year’s Yoga Day theme “Yoga for humanity” that he said captures the essence of Indian spirit, which manifested during Covid surge.

“During the Covid surge, as the world witnessed wars, inner conflicts, opportunism, India through the discipline inculcated by this yoga legacy of our seers, managed to defeat Covid-19, besides successfully evolving a novel and indigenous Covid management policy that took care of both lives and livelihood,” Yogi Adityanath said while participating in the Yoga Day event along with governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow.

Crediting Modi for a successful Covid control policy, he said, “The theme of this year’s Yoga Day, being held after a gap of two Covid hit years, essentially captures the Indian ethos of serving the mankind. We not only administered 200 crore Covid vaccine doses to our people, but also exported the same to over 100 countries. That’s another testimony of the discipline that yoga brings to people’s lives which makes such things possible,” he added. Yogi Adityanath said more than five crore people connected with the Yoga Day events at 75,000 places across the state.

“We didn’t witness the freedom struggle but we can say that we were part of the celebrations of 75 years of India’s independence of which this Yoga Day event is a part,” he said.

Yogi government 2.0 ministers and all top bureaucrats, too, participated in Yoga Day events across the state. Special arrangements were made in religious spots like Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi (Varanasi), Chitrakoot, Bithoor and Naimish.

YOGA SHOULDN’T REMAIN A ONE-DAY EVENT: GOVERNOR

Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said that yoga should not remain a one-day event and stressed on the need for making it a part of one’s daily life.

“I would urge everyone to make it a part of your daily routine. Only then, will it bring the desired benefits to mind, body and soul,” she said.

“June 21 will come every year. But I would love to see the day, when people start doing yoga voluntarily, sans any government push or effort. And I think, that day too will come,” she said.

Along with CM Yogi Adityanath and Ayush minister Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, the governor performed yoga.

“The governor had made it clear that we would also perform yoga not from the stage but by sitting amongst the rest of the yoga followers and enthusiasts who had come here to participate in the event,” Yogi said.

MODI MINISTERS JOIN YOGA DAY EVENTS AT SIX PLACES IN UTTAR PRADESH

Union ministers were present at six places, earmarked for special Yoga Day events in Uttar Pradesh.

Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, along with deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and chief secretary DS Mishra, did yoga at Lucknow’s Residency. The other deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak did yoga in Prayagraj.

The other Union ministers who did yoga in Uttar Pradesh were Bhupendra Yadav (Ayodhya), Anupriya Patel (Sarnath, Varanasi), Ramdas Athavale (Kushinagar), Pashupati Paras (Hastinapur, Meerut), Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Fatehpur Sikri, Agra).

The Yogi government 2.0 ministers who were part of the event included Anil Rajbhar (Ambedkar Nagar), Dinesh Pratap Singh (Barabanki), Vijay Laxmi Gautam (Sultanpur), Yogendra Upadhyay (Meerut), Dinesh Khatik (Bulandshahr), Jitin Prasada (Ghaziabad) Dharamveer Prajapati (Hapur), Ajit Singh (Hardoi) and Sanjeev Gaur (Deoria).

Ashish Patel (Basti), Nitin Agarwal (Siddharthnagar), Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary (Bareilly), Jaswant Saini (Badaun), Narendra Kashyap (Pilibhit), Jaiveer Singh (Varanasi), Sanjay Nishad (Chandauli), Suresh Rahi (Ghazipur), AK Sharma (Jaunpur), Gulab Devi (Kanpur Dehat), Pratibha Shukla (Auraiya), Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi (Jhansi), Dayashankar Singh (Saharanpur), Baby Rani Maurya (Saharanpur) among others also participated.

