Yogi Adityanath says disruption of House proceedings not in interest of democracy

Disruption of house proceedings is neither in the interest of democracy nor of the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

He also said the opposition should raise issues in a dignified way.

Adityanath made the remarks ahead of the start of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly which began on Monday.

The state government believes the ruling party and opposition are important pillars of democracy and both should work in the interest of the state, Yogi Adityanath said.

“There can be ‘asahmati’ (differences) between ruling and opposition parties. The ruling side cannot run away from answering issues of public interest. Disruption (of house) is neither in the interest of democracy nor the state,” he said to reporters on the assembly premises.

He said the opposition should raise issues with “shalinta” (in a dignified way) and use “Prabhavi shabdavali” (effective words) in the house.

“The budget for 25 crore people of the state will be presented on February 22,” he said.

The other legislative work will be completed during the session scheduled from February 20 to March 10.

Under the guidance of the assembly speaker and the Legislative Council chairman, all the members will participate in the legislative work on Saturday as well. The members will make the house a better platform for discussion, he said.

The government, he said, was ready for a comprehensive discussion and will reply on all issues raised in the interest of the public, the state and the legislature.

“We should cooperate in running the proceedings of the House in a grand manner, only then the Uttar Pradesh legislature will present an example in front of the other state legislatures of the country,” he said.

“This is an opportunity for us to make it (house) a platform for good debate,” he said.

The ruling party and opposition should discharge their responsibilities according to the task entrusted by the people, he said. During the session, public representatives will get an opportunity to raise various issues related to the people as well as of their constituency in house and draw the attention of the state government, he said.

“Through the house, the statement of the members reaches the public and the government. All the members should give their meaningful and positive contribution in taking forward the proceedings of the house, respecting the spirit of democracy,” he said.