Yogi Adityanath says India’s stature rising but some trying to defame country

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in the United Kingdom, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said when India’s dominance on global platforms was growing, some people were criticising the country on foreign shores.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a seminar in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO)

“Those who are criticising Indian democracy today are the same people who left no stone unturned to strangle democracy itself when they were given a chance,” Adityanath said without taking any name.

He added that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making the country famous in the world, some people were “trying to defame” the country.

The chief minister was speaking at a seminar on the “Address of President of India to Parliament”. The seminar was held at Basharatpur in Gorakhpur.

Yogi Adityanath said these people criticised the country when they are abroad. When they were in Kerala, they criticised Uttar Pradesh and spoke ill of Kerala when they are in Delhi, he said.

He said that such people who wished to weaken the strong democracy of the country and whose family’s legacy had been that of the politics of “divide and rule” should be recognised and must not be allowed to succeed in their “evil designs”.

Rahul Gandhi had on March 6 told British parliamentarians in London that functioning microphones in the Lok Sabha were often silenced against the Opposition. He made the comment during an event organised by veteran Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma in the Grand Committee Room within the House of Commons complex.

Yogi Adityanath further said that in the times to come, India will be the country to show the way to the world. He also urged party workers to take the messages of the President to the masses.

“Whether it is Afghanistan or the Russia-Ukraine war, the initiative of PM Modi is awaited everywhere. Prime ministers of Italy and Australia visited India recently whereas the Japanese PM is going to visit India soon. All these present a new picture of the country,” he said.

The chief minister said that in the last nine years, the people have got the benefits of government schemes without any discrimination in line with the government’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’.

The chief minister said in the past, middlemen used to take commission even in pensions for widows and the old.

“Today, PM Modi has made such arrangements that the entire amount reaches the beneficiaries’ accounts through DBT. There is no burglary anywhere and crackdown on corruption has increased,” he said.

Comparing the previous government to the current one, he said people used to get ₹20,000 each for construction of houses earlier while the BJP government provided ₹2.50 lakh each under the PM Housing Scheme.

The CM highlighted his government’s efforts in Covid-19 management and providing free vaccines, free treatment and free rations.

BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan and MLC Dharmendra Singh were also present on the occasion.

Industrial development will check migration: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the industrial township at Dhuriya Par Gol in Gorakhpur district will put a check on migration of people in search for work.

Observing that maximum migration was witnessed in southern Gorakhpur district, he said the government planned to connect the area with waterways. Ports would be developed and used for supplying vegetables grown in this area to other parts of the country, he said.

He was addressing a gathering at the closing ceremony of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh at GD Inter College in Kauriram town of Gorakhpur.

He enumerated the initiatives taken by BJP government taken for sports promotion.

He said since 1994, no government had increased the sports budget but his government enhanced it.

The BJP government had also increased the cash prizes for Olympic and Asian Games medallists, he said.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)