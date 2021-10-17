Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh will give 50,000 compensation to kin of each Covid victim
lucknow news

Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh will give 50,000 compensation to kin of each Covid victim

11.81 crore Covid jabs given, 501 new oxygen plants functional in Uttar Pradesh, says chief minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh now has 119 active Covid cases. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 07:12 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Uttar Pradesh government will give 50,000 compensation to the families of each person who died of Covid in the state.

Yogi Adityanath also said that the state government will soon issue guidelines for providing the compensation and each district will have a committee under the district magistrate to roll out and execute the scheme.

“Make sure that no potential beneficiary is left out,” Yogi Adityanath asked the officials concerned at the Covid review meeting at his official residence in Lucknow.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court approved the Central government’s proposal of paying 50,000 to the next of kin of those who died due to Covid-19.

Yogi Adityanath also said Uttar Pradesh had administered a total of 11.81 crore doses of the Covid vaccine till now and 501 new oxygen plants of the 548 sanctioned by the central government had become functional in the state.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 119 active Covid cases and it recorded 10 fresh cases of the infection in the tests done in the last 24 hours, he said. Nevertheless, there was a need to keep all the systems for treatment of the disease in place, he said, adding that the overall recovery rate in the state is 98.7%.

Yogi Adityanath also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Uttar Pradesh on October 20 and 25 to unveil key projects.

On October 20, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the international airport at Kushinagar, the place where Gautam Buddha attained salvation. Many diplomats will attend the event, the chief minister said and asked the officers concerned to complete all necessary preparations for the programme in time. He also said that the PM will dedicate to people seven new medical colleges at an event in Siddharthnagar district of eastern UP on October 25.

