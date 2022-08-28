Yogi Adityanath tells officials to take drive against drug mafia to decisive end

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said action should be taken to free the state of drug mafia. A zero tolerance policy should be adopted in this regard, he said.

Yogi Adityanath said primary responsibility of station house officers (SHOs) should be fixed to check the drug mafia and no laxity in running the campaign would be tolerated.

The chief minister was reviewing law and order situation, excessive or deficient rainfall, traffic management and possibilities of investment at a special meeting held through video conference.

Yogi Adityanath said officers posted in the field should get in touch with him if they did not get the expected cooperation at any level. The chief minister said he was available 24x7 and could be contacted without any hesitation.

Efforts would have to be made to take the campaign against drug peddlers to a decisive end, he said. Yogi Adityanath also said a statewide campaign should be launched with team work on Saturday night itself.

He said the state has seen deaths due to spurious liquor and such incidents should not be repeated. District magistrates, district police chiefs, DCPs and station house officers should understand their responsibility, Yogi Adityanath said.

He said there was a ban on hookah bars and they should not be allowed to run.

Yogi also said anti-social elements pushing the youths into using drugs should be minutely investigated. He directed that a list of anti-social elements be prepared at police station levels and surprise raids should be conducted against them.

The chief minister said patrolling around railway stations should be increased. Efforts would have to be made to keep the youths away from drugs for their bright future, Yogi said.

He said an action plan for rehabilitation and medical treatment of victims should be worked out, adding that cooperation of NGOs should be taken in this regard. Children should be educated against drugs and poster competitions, essay competitions and debates should be organised, he added.

Yogi said district magistrates should take the initiative and make efforts for installation of health ATMs. The health ATMs should be set up at any PHC/CHC (primary health centre/community health centre) and the same should be connected to a nearby hospital. Trained paramedical staff should be posted there. He said this would help in developing a smooth system for medical investigations in rural areas. Red Cross, district mineral fund and CSR funds may be used for installation of health ATMs, he added.

Uttar Pradesh was a state with unlimited potential and the state government would organize Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit at Lucknow in January 2023, he added. He also said a target to attract investment of ₹10 lakh crore had been set for the summit.

The chief minister said the Global Investors Summit would help in achieving the objective of making the state a trillion dollar economy, he added.

Financial sanctions for development projects should not be kept pending and the release of funds should be reviewed every three days, Yogi Adityanath said.

He said normal life had been affected in 18 districts due to increase in the water level of the Yamuna and the Chambal.

The water level of Ganga and Betwa too had increased, he said. The situation should be closely watched in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ballia, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Ballia and Mirzapur though the water level was coming down there, he added.

The chief minister said nodal officers should be appointed in affected areas and senior officers should camp there. He said NDRF, SDRF, PAC and disaster management teams should remain active round the clock. A group of ministers should be informed about the situation on flood front, he said.

Lumpy disease had affected cows for some days and efforts should be made in mission mode to check this, Yogi Adityanath said.