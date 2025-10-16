Yogi Adityanath to begin his Bihar campaign with two rallies today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address two public meetings in support of BJP candidates at Danapur and Saharsa in assembly election-bound Bihar on Thursday. Yogi Adityanath’s rallies had drawn large crowds during the Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi assembly election campaigns. (HT)

Former Union minister Ramkripal Yadav is the BJP candidate in Danapur while sitting MLA Alok Ranjan is seeking a third term from Saharsa in North Bihar.

According to BJP leaders, Adityanath is likely to address over two dozen public meetings in various constituencies across Bihar during the course of the campaign.

Yogi is in great demand for rallies and road shows in Bihar where ministers and senior BJP leaders want him to address public meetings in their constituencies, according to those in the know of things.

Known as a powerful orator and for his Hindutva image, Yogi’s rallies in the past have helped the BJP consolidate votes, cutting across caste and community lines. His rallies had drawn large crowds during the Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi assembly election campaigns.

After releasing three lists of candidates for 101 assembly seats, the BJP leadership is ready for a campaign blitz for the first phase of the Bihar polls on November 6. The second phase polling will be held on November 11. Votes will be counted on November 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will set the pitch for BJP in the Bihar polls.

The BJP released the first list of 71 candidates on Tuesday, fielding Bihar deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively, and six state ministers.

The first list also included nine women candidates, including sitting minister Renu Devi, who will seek re-election from the Bettiah assembly constituency. Shreyasi Singh, a sitting MLA and Arjuna awardee, will contest from the Jamui seat, seeking another term.

The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of 12 candidates, fielding singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar.

According to the list, Ram Chandra Prasad will contest from Hayaghat seat, while Chhoti Kumari and Rakesh Ojha from Chhapra and Shahpur, respectively.

Birendra Kumar and Mahesh Paswan will fight the polls from Rosera and Agiaon seats, reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

According to the list, Ranjan Kumar will contest from Muzaffarpur and Subhash Singh from Gopalganj seat. The BJP released a third list of 18 candidates later on Wednesday.