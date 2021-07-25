Yogi announces names of nine new medical colleges

While inspecting the under-construction autonomous government medical college in Siddharthnagar district on Sunday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officers concerned to complete it and ensure all facilities there within two weeks.

Yogi also instructed the district magistrate, Siddharthnagar, to constitute a committee to review progress of the construction work. “The committee will review the progress daily and will submit a report to the state government,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, the CM said the state government started eight new government medical colleges last year. Nine new government medical colleges will become operational this year. After the approval of National Medical Council, prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the nine medical colleges, including Siddharthnagar medical college, he said.

Yogi said Siddharthnagar medical college has been named Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College while Deoria Medical College has been named Deoraha Baba Medical College. Likewise, Jaunpur Medical College will be known as Umanath Singh Medical College, Ghazipur Medical College as Maharishi Vishwamitra Medical College, Pratapgarh Medical College as Sonelal Patel Medical College and Mirzapur Medical College has been named Maa Vindhyavasini Medical College. Admission to the nine medical colleges, including Hardoi and Etah, will start from this year, he said.

The CM further said the state government had already named Basti Medical College after Maharishi Vashisht, Ayodhya Medical College after Rajarshi Dashrath and Bahraich Medical College after King Suheldev.

The health infrastructure in the state had been developed at a rapid pace with the assistance if the central government. The state government had been able to reduce the spread of encephalitis to the minimum level, he said. The decline in the Covid cases clearly showed that the state government’s fight against the pandemic moving in a right direction, Yogi added.