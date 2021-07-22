Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi, Ayodhya saints welcome National Highway status for Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg
lucknow news

Yogi, Ayodhya saints welcome National Highway status for Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg

The Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya is a path meant for circumambulation and known for its importance to pilgrims.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 09:30 PM IST
The Ayodhya skyline seen from the Saryu riverbank. (Deepak Gupta/HT File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday welcomed Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari’s decision to declare the Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya as a national highway (NH).

The Ayodhya Sant Samaj has also welcomed the decision.

The Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya is a path meant for circumambulation and known for its importance to pilgrims.

“Issuance of notification to declare Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg as national highway under the guidance of respected Prime Minister and under the leadership of Nitin Gadkari is a big step towards the restoration of the ancient glory of Ayodhya. It will provide support to the spiritual tourism sector,” the chief minister said in a tweet responding to the announcement.

“Draft notification has been issued declaring Chaurasi Koshi Parikrama Marg as National Highway in the state of Uttar Pradesh,” Gadkari had tweeted before.

The Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama covers 275 km, passing through the five districts of Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti in Uttar Pradesh. This stretch touches 107 villages.

The parikrama route will have 241 culverts, three big and 21 small bridges.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had urged Gadkari to develop the Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama as a national highway.

Mahant Kanahiya Das, head of the Ayodhya Sant Samaj, welcomed the government’s decision and asserted that it would also lead to the overall development of Ayodhya.

Every year, a large number of devotees assemble in Ayodhya for three parikramas – panchi kosi, chaudah kosi and chaurasi kosi.

The state government is also developing routes along all these three parikramas.

It is also planning to develop districts on these routes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP