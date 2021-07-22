Yogi, Ayodhya saints welcome National Highway status for Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday welcomed Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari’s decision to declare the Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya as a national highway (NH).

The Ayodhya Sant Samaj has also welcomed the decision.

The Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya is a path meant for circumambulation and known for its importance to pilgrims.

“Issuance of notification to declare Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg as national highway under the guidance of respected Prime Minister and under the leadership of Nitin Gadkari is a big step towards the restoration of the ancient glory of Ayodhya. It will provide support to the spiritual tourism sector,” the chief minister said in a tweet responding to the announcement.

“Draft notification has been issued declaring Chaurasi Koshi Parikrama Marg as National Highway in the state of Uttar Pradesh,” Gadkari had tweeted before.

The Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama covers 275 km, passing through the five districts of Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti in Uttar Pradesh. This stretch touches 107 villages.

The parikrama route will have 241 culverts, three big and 21 small bridges.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had urged Gadkari to develop the Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama as a national highway.

Mahant Kanahiya Das, head of the Ayodhya Sant Samaj, welcomed the government’s decision and asserted that it would also lead to the overall development of Ayodhya.

Every year, a large number of devotees assemble in Ayodhya for three parikramas – panchi kosi, chaudah kosi and chaurasi kosi.

The state government is also developing routes along all these three parikramas.

It is also planning to develop districts on these routes.