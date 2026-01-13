Yogi backs KGMU, says STF probing religious conversion allegations

Assuring full government support to King George’s Medical University in connection with the religious conversion allegations and related matters, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the honour and security of the institution and the vice chancellor’s office are the government’s highest priority, according to KGMU officials. According to KGMU officials, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed satisfaction over the steps taken so far by the KGMU administration to handle the sensitive situation (FILE PHOTO)

The scope of the alleged religious conversion nexus is extensive and beyond the investigative capacity of the university administration, the chief minister said, adding that, therefore, the probe is being conducted by the STF.

Vice chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand met the chief minister on Monday to apprise him of the prevailing situation at the university, including the report of the panel constituted in connection with Vishakha Committee guidelines, and to seek his guidance on the matter.

According to KGMU officials, the chief minister expressed satisfaction over the steps taken so far by the KGMU administration to handle the sensitive situation. He emphasised that the state government stands firmly behind the university administration in safeguarding the institution’s dignity and ensuring a secure academic environment.

The chief minister also praised the patience and restraint shown by members of the KGMU fraternity during what he described as a difficult phase for the institution. He urged all stakeholders to continue maintaining calm and cooperation while the investigation progresses.

Following the meeting, the vice chancellor immediately convened an urgent meeting of all organisations associated with KGMU. The objective of the meeting, people familiar with the matter said, was to brief them about the outcome of the interaction with the chief minister and to prevent the proposed work boycott. The university administration is also expected to take constructive decisions aimed at restoring normalcy on the campus.

For its part, the university’s fact-finding committee has

examined documents, statements and circumstances related to the allegations during its inquiry. After detailed deliberations, the members unanimously concluded that the nature of the case warranted investigation by a specialised agency.

“The committee felt that the allegations have a sensitive dimension and possible wider ramifications. Therefore, a professional and independent investigation by the STF is necessary to establish the facts conclusively,” a senior university official said.

The panel is headed by former director general rank IPS officer and former chief information commissioner Bhawesh Kumar Singh who said an independent and specialised agency would be able to examine all aspects of the case objectively.

The STF has already been engaged at a preliminary level following a request by Singh and other members of the fact-finding committee.

Confirming this, KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said: “The STF has been involved in the investigation on the request of former IPS officer Bhawesh Kumar Singh and other members of the fact-finding committee. We have been in touch with STF officials for the last two to three days.”

On January 9, the Lucknow police arrested Rameezuddin Nayak alias Rameez Malik, 31, a senior resident doctor accused of sexually exploiting his 28-year-old colleague on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to undergo religious conversion.

Officials said that during the investigation, police found that the accused had allegedly committed similar offences against another student from Agra Medical College as well.

In addition, KGMU had recommended to the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) the expulsion of Nayak. The recommendation follows the findings of the university’s Vishakha Committee, which found the accused guilty of physical and mental exploitation of the complainant.