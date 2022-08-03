Yogi begins another round of divisional tours in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has begun yet another round of divisional tours. In Gorakhpur, he reviewed implementation of development programmes on Wednesday. He will conduct a similar exercise in Azamgarh on Thursday.
Yogi’s tours to Gorakhpur and Azamgarh mark the first round of review meetings following the reshuffle of Groups of Ministers (GoMs) and divisions last week. The GoMs have already completed two rounds of tours.
“Yes, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is beginning yet another round of divisional meetings to review implementation of various government schemes in different divisions. After reviewing government schemes in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, he will go to Azamgarh on Thursday,” said an official spokesman.
The mechanism of holding review meetings at the level of chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and ministers was set in motion after Yogi government 2.0 worked out the agenda for the first 100 days, six months, one year and five years.
Eighteen Group of Ministers (GoMs) have been constituted. Each of them has been allotted a division. As the 18 GoMs completed two rounds of meetings in different divisions, the chief minister reshuffled all the GoMs and the divisions allotted to them a week ago.
The GoMs are expected to camp in different districts in divisions allotted to them and carry out a review there.
The chief minister and two deputy chief ministers have also equally divided the state’s 75 districts among them and they also hold regular review meetings.
About a week after Yogi’s Gorakhpur tour, the GoM led by minister for finance Suresh Khanna is expected to reach there. Minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari and minister of state for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik are also part of the GoMs assigned the Gorakhpur division.
Anther GoM led by minister for panchayati raj Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and comprising minister of state (independent charge) for ayush, food security and drug administration Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ and minister of state for jails Suresh Rahi is also expected to tour Azamgarh soon.
A presentation made about the reports submitted by the GoMs indicated that the tours are coming in handy for getting the right feedback from the grassroots level. In its report, the GoM for Lucknow division led by minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi appreciated the work done at a basic education board’s school in Sitapur. It recommended better health facilities in Mehmoodabad. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna (GoM for Meerut) stressed the need for better cleanliness, sanitisation and solid waste management in Gautam Buddha Nagar.
“Constant supervision of administrative units is very important. By allocating divisions to GoMs, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the right decision to achieve the goal of good governance. This is a good gesture on the part of chief minister that two deputy chief ministers are also carrying out supervision along with him. The state government gets the right feedback not only about governance, but also about the problems of people by these tours,” said SK Dwivedi, former head of the department of political science at Lucknow University.
Speaking at the orientation programme for the new MLAs at Tilak Hall here on May 21, 2022, governor Anandiben Patel, too, had expressed her happiness about the time table of tours that Yogi had worked out for the ministers.
Patel had given details of her own experiences in Gujarat and the mechanism of sending ministers on tours that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked out as chief minister of Gujarat to get feedback about the situation at the grassroots level there.
FYJC admission: First round list declared, cut-off dips in Pune colleges
The first year junior college (FYJC) cut-off list across streams and prominent colleges has either remained same or dropped this year. The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, announced the first merit list for FYJC online centralised admissions on Wednesday. Students who have been allotted colleges are instructed to complete the admission procedure. For the academic year, 101,563 students registered for Class 11 admissions for 111,430 available seats across 317 junior colleges.
‘U.P. government schools to salute ‘unsung heroes’ of freedom struggle’
There are 1.91 crore students enrolled in 1.33 lakh government primary and upper primary schools who are being taught by nearly 6 lakh teachers, shiksha mitras and instructors. Basic education minister, Sandeep Singh, in a press release, said, “There have been many great personalities in villages and towns, who were part of the freedom struggle and have contributed immensely during the freedom movement. But due to lack of written literature about them, they remain anonymous.”
Gyanvapi issue: Waqf Board brings on record Gazette notification
PRAYAGRAJ: The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board on Wednesday filed supplementary affidavit bringing on record the Gazette notification dated December 26, 1944 by which the Gyanvapi mosque was registered in the Official Gazette as Waqf property. The temple side sought ten days' time to file a counter affidavit to the supplementary affidavit. In the suit, the plea was taken that the said mosque was a part of the temple.
Ludhiana | Government schools become soft target for burglars
Burglars seem to be on a spree of targeting and stealing computers and other gadgets from government schools in the district. So far, the police have not solved any of such cases. In a recent incident, the burglars targeted a Government High School in Brahampuri and decamped with gadgets. Principal of the school, Rimmi Goyal, said she came to know about the burglary on August 1 morning when she came to school.
Constable shoots himself dead at police lines in Prayagraj
A police constable, aged around 25 years, shot himself with his service carbine at Prayagraj police lines on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the 2019 batch constable belonged to Mathura and was earlier posted at Utraon police station in the trans-Ganga area. However, he was attached to police lines following his long absence from duty. The constable did not go on duty and on Wednesday returned to police lines.
