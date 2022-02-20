Yogi better CM than me: Rajnath lauds work on law, order front

PRAYAGRAJ: Lauding Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his work on the law and order front, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and union defence minister Rajnath Singh said here on Sunday said that Yogi had been a better chief minister than he was during his term (October 2000 to March 2002). Singh said that Yogi Adityanath had done remarkable work on law and order which was unmatched in the country and was proven by the fact that today UP criminals preferred to remain in jail than outside.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh was addressing a public meeting at Kalhooganj area of Patti assembly constituency in Pratapgarh in support of the candidates of BJP and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal).

Singh said that after using bulldozers to bring down illegal structures of criminals and mafia, Yogi Adityanath decided that the freed land would be used for constructing houses for the poor.

He reminded the people that good law and order condition was a prerequisite for development and progress of any state or country and termed the BJP as a true benefactor of the poor, backward and weaker sections of society.

He said, “Our party has always cared for the people. Whether it is free grain distribution, Ayushman Yojana or Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, only BJP is the true friend of the poor and weaker sections.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the outlook of the world towards India as a poor, under developed and over populated nation had now changed and under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the world now saw India as a powerful nation. “No matter what price we have to pay, the head of the country would not be allowed to bow down before any nation,” he said referring to the face-off with China.

Coming down hard on opposition parties, Singh referred to their election symbols and said, “Lakshmiji never comes home riding on an elephant, cycle or the hand. When Laxmiji comes home, she is sitting on a lotus flower. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana etc are signs of the coming of Lakshmi,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, he said, “Socialism has not even touched the Samajwadi Party. Socialism rids the society of fear and crime, but this is what the BJP is doing. PM Narendra Modi is a true socialist and nationalist.”

He said that unlike other parties, the BJP believed in politics of justice and fairness.”We firmly believe in justice for all, appeasement of none,” he stressed.

A number of BLP leaders, including MP Sangam Lal Gupta and MLAs Rajendra Pratap Singh and Shivakant Ojha were present on the occasion.