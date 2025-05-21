Yogi calls for vigil in institutes catering to differently-abled

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday emphasized the need for a vigilant, sensitive and alert administrative system in educational institutions catering to the differently-abled, saying that divyang rehabilitation centres should be established at all 18 divisional headquarters of the state to provide accessible local services related to rehabilitation, education and skill development. dityanath ordered a comprehensive inspection of all childhood day-care centres, mental asylum homes, integrated schools, and special schools such as ‘Mamta’, ‘Sparsh’, and ‘Sanket’. (File photo)

Chairing a review meeting of the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities, he warned against attempts by certain elements to mislead students under the guise of support.

“We must remain alert to such tendencies and ensure the safety and psycho-social protection of our students,” he stressed.

He directed that permission for external organisations to operate in these institutions should only be granted after thorough background investigations, a government spokesperson said.

Adityanath ordered a comprehensive inspection of all childhood day-care centres, mental asylum homes, integrated schools, and special schools such as ‘Mamta’, ‘Sparsh’, and ‘Sanket’.

The CM also emphasized the urgent need to fill vacant teaching posts in these schools. “Until regular appointments are made, qualified youth can be employed through alternative arrangements, with appropriate weightage given to them in future selection processes,” he stated.

Citing the state’s commitment to the welfare of differently-abled persons, the CM said the department’s budget increased over tenfold in the past eight years. Officials informed that under the Divyangjan Pension Scheme, ₹1,300 crore has been disbursed to 11.04 lakh beneficiaries, while around 12,000 leprosy-affected people are receiving monthly assistance of ₹3,000.

He directed that a state-wide campaign be launched to identify eligible individuals not receiving pensions and weed out ineligible beneficiaries.

Officials said in the last financial year, ₹28.93 crore was spent on distributing assistive devices like tricycles, wheelchairs, and Braille kits to 35,136 beneficiaries. Besides, 270 severely disabled people received motorised tricycles under a scheme that offers up to ₹2 lakh in assistance.

The CM urged coordination with MPs and MLAs to support the motorised tricycle scheme through their local development funds. The meeting was informed that over 31 lakh differently-abled individuals availed of the free travel facility in state-run buses in the last fiscal.

The CM directed that priority be given to skill development-based courses at Lucknow’s Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University and Chitrakoot’s Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang Rajya Vishwavidyalay. He emphasized that these institutions be promoted at the national level to attract divyangjans from across the country.

During the meeting, it was also reported that over 15 lakh divyangjans have been registered on the UDID portal in the state, with most having received their unique ID cards.