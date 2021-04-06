Yogi gets first dose of Covid vaccine, appeals to follow protocol

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath received the first jab of Covid vaccine at Civil hospital here on Monday. Appealing to all eligible people to go for the vaccination, Yogi also spoke about carelessness in following Covid protocols and stressed on checking vaccine wastage.

“The new wave is a result of carelessness as people stopped using masks and also are not maintaining social distancing. We also need to control vaccine wastage,” said the CM.

“When my turn came, I took the first dose in the fight against Covid. I thank the PM for making two indigenous Covid vaccines available to countrymen in time and also express gratitude to the scientists who launched the two vaccines. The PM has appealed frequently to take vaccine dose and follow protocol,” Yogi said after taking the vaccine jab.

“The CM stayed for 30 minutes after receiving the Covid vaccine jab and asked us about the vaccine and its protocol,” said Rashmi Singh, the vaccinator who administered the dose to the CM.

“For the past one year, health workers and corona warriors effectively fought against the pandemic and did not even care for their lives. I appeal to people in the state that we need to take precautions even after getting vaccinated against the Covid,” he added.

“The vaccine is safe and we should take it with respect. This vaccine should be given to all eligible people when their turn comes to get a safety shield and we shall win this fight against Covid completely,” the CM said.

The nationwide third phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive started on Thursday (April 1) under which the Centre opened up the vaccination for everyone aged above 45.