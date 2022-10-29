Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yogi gifts ODOP products to Shah, CMs of 15 states

Updated on Oct 29, 2022 12:22 AM IST

UP chief minister presents 150 boxes of perfume, 25 boxes of chikankari stoles, 25 boxes of silk stoles, 25 boxes of brass bowls and as many boxes of lacquerware to delegates

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath gifted ODOP articles to union home minister Amit Shah and CMs of 15 states participating in the meeting in Faridabad, Haryana. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW In another effort to take the traditional art and crafts of UP to the national and global level, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday gifted One District One Product (ODOP) articles to Union home minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of 15 states at the two-day Chintan Shivir on internal security organised in Faridabad.

Adityanath gifted ‘gulaabi meenakari’ items and a brass figurine of Lord Ram to Amit Shah. He also gave chief ministers of 15 states gifts made of Varanasi’s ‘Gulaabi Meenakari’.

Adityanath gifted 150 boxes of perfume, 25 boxes of stoles of chikankari, 25 boxes of silk stoles, 25 boxes of brass bowls and 25 boxes of lacquerware to the delegates. Besides, 250 ODOP boxes were gifted to other delegates participating in the Chintan Shivir.

