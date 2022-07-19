Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi: Global Investors’ Summit to give flight to aspirations of new UP
lucknow news

Yogi: Global Investors’ Summit to give flight to aspirations of new UP

Decide dates for the three-day summit in January; Uttar Pradesh on way to becoming second largest economy in the country, says chief minister
Adityanath said roadshows should be organized in UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, The Netherlands, Israel, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia etc to create an atmosphere in favour of the Global Investors’ Summit. (File Photo)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the proposed Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in January 2023 would give flight to the aspirations of a new Uttar Pradesh and hence dates for the three-day event should be decided at the earliest.

The UP government proposes to attract investments of 10 lakh crore at the three-day summit. A day at the GIS-2023 would be devoted to MSMEs, said Adityanath presiding over a high level meeting convened to review preparations for the summit.

“Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a dream destination for industrial investments following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ mantra. UP is on its way of becoming the second largest economy of the country,” he said while giving final touches to the roadmap for GIS-2023.

The CM said the state government had received investment proposals of 4.68 lakh crore at UP Investor’s Summit in February 2018. And proposals of 3 lakh crore were implemented in the state over the past five years

RELATED STORIES

“Investment proposals worth 80,000 crore were implemented at the third ground-breaking ceremony held in June this year. This would provide 5 lakh direct and 20 lakh indirect jobs,” he said.

Adityanath said roadshows should be organized in UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, The Netherlands, Israel, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia etc. “The state’s teams should be sent to these countries to create an atmosphere in favour of the Global Investors’ Summit. Singapore has expressed willingness to be the first partner country for the summit. The Netherlands, Japan, Slovakia, Finland, Czech Republic, Mauritius, Thailand, Nepal and Belgium have been partner countries at the UP Investors Summit 2018,” said the CM.

He said besides these countries, ambassadors/high commissioners of Sweden and Belgium should also be contacted this time.

Adityanath emphasised that there was tremendous potential for development in the industrial sector and necessary rules should be amended to create a better atmosphere for investment in UP. He said a new industrial policy should be declared at the earliest.

“Efforts should be made to get MoUs signed for investments of 50 crore and above at the state level (at the GIS 2023) and MoUs for investments of less than 50 crore at the district level. A web portal should be developed for consistent monitoring and easy implementation of the MoUs,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP