Yogi govt to distribute 9.74 lakh tabs, smartphones to UP youths

The Yogi government has announced to distribute a total of 9.74 lakh tablets and smartphones to the youth across Uttar Pradesh by August 15 this year. The aim is to familiarise the youth of the state with the latest technology. The state department of information technology had already been told to include it in its 100-day action plan, said a state government spokesperson in a press statement.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the education of the youth was badly affected over the last two years as they were unable to go to schools and colleges. To ensure that the education of the youth was not hindered, the government started online education, but the youth’s unfamiliarity with modern technology was a major obstacle in the way.

To end this problem once and for all, the Yogi government has started the scheme of giving tablets and smartphones to the youth. The BJP in its “Sankalp Patra” has set a target of giving tablets and smartphones to two crore youth to make them technologically capable.

For this, the state government has already started preparations. It has directed the officers of the information technology department to complete all the necessary action at the earliest and to provide tablets and smartphones to the youth within the stipulated time. The officials have also been asked to identify the eligible students/beneficiaries for tablets and smartphones in each district.

