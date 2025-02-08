Menu Explore
Yogi hails BJP’s Delhi, Milkipur wins

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 08, 2025 09:39 PM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the results of Delhi assembly polls and the Milkipur assembly by-election in Ayodhya indicate a clear rejection of the politics of ‘lies and loot,’ according to a press release.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also used the occasion to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah (FILE PHOTO)

Adityanath stated that the Milkipur result signals the end of dynastic and deceptive politics by the Samajwadi Party (SP) as people have embraced the double-engine government’s model of service, security, and good governance.

“This result proves that no matter how many lies or propaganda the Samajwadi Party spreads for political gain, the public is ready to hold them accountable. BJP’s Chandrabhanu Paswan’s victory by nearly 61,000 votes reflects the people’s strong trust in the double-engine BJP government and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Congratulating Paswan on his victory, the CM expressed gratitude, stating, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to BJP officials, allied parties, and all the dedicated workers of the Milkipur assembly in Ayodhya. The faith people have placed in the double-engine government will be honored, and the government will strive to meet their hopes and expectations.”

About the Delhi result, he said, “The service, security, good governance, and public welfare initiatives that have been continuously implemented over the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have triumphed. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winning candidates in Delhi and to every dedicated BJP worker.”

Yogi Adityanath also used the occasion to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, and the central leadership for reviving the party’s dominance in Delhi after two-and-a-half decades.

He said the era of false promises and exploitation has ended in the capital, allowing the residents of Delhi to finally benefit from genuine development, good governance, and public welfare schemes.

He said misguided policies left Delhi lagging and deprived residents of basic amenities. He condemned “deceptive politics” that masked true welfare initiatives and asserted that this era of misrule has now been exposed. He said Delhi, located on the banks of the Yamuna, will now witness true development, and its residents will finally have access to welfare schemes that had been obstructed by the Aam Aadmi Party government for the past 11 years.

