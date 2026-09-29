‘Chameleons’ will push state towards anarchy, says Yogi Adityanath

In a scathing attack on the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said those for whom development meant only Saifai, are now seen changing colours like a chameleon with a new avatar and new slogans.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the ceremony where appointment letters were distributed to gram panchayat officers selected through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing the appointment letter distribution ceremony for 1,375 gram panchayat officers selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission under ‘Mission Rozgar’, he said those who robbed the youth of their rights, deprived the backward classes and Dalits of welfare schemes, created an identity crisis for the youth.

Handing over appointment letters to 11 newly selected candidates at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan personally, the chief minister said, “One must be wary of them; they will conspire to create confusion and push the state towards anarchy.”

The SP recently introduced a new uniform for its Chhatra Sabha (students’ wing) members — a navy blue T-shirt paired with light blue jeans, with the party leadership linking them to the Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar, the working class, the spirit of rebellion and the everyday style preferred by today’s youth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Challenging the SP and the Congress, the chief minister reiterated, “Our goal is to provide government jobs to one lakh youths in six months. Let them keep counting; we will continue distributing appointment letters.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Challenging the SP and the Congress, the chief minister reiterated, “Our goal is to provide government jobs to one lakh youths in six months. Let them keep counting; we will continue distributing appointment letters.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Claiming that the SP regime was characterised by extreme apathy, he said those mired in dishonesty used to bow before the mafia, but that is no longer the case.

Now, no mafia figure can move around with a convoy of vehicles and armed men, he said.

“Today, in UP, citizens walk with their heads held high, while the mafia walks with heads bowed. The mafia and their patrons are now living in fear. Creating a corruption-free environment is the government’s priority,” he said.

Congratulating the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission on completing the recruitment process fairly and with integrity, he noted that while a single young person receives the appointment letter, the joy is shared by the entire family and their relatives; for them, this is akin to celebrating Holi and Diwali.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We have transformed a state that was considered ‘Bimaru’ (ailing) a decade ago into one of the most prosperous states through fairness and honesty. Youth need a platform to give wings to their dreams and reach their goals. Your generation is fortunate to have access to such an environment,” he said.

The chief minister said today (September 28) marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Bhagat Singh, he was merely 23 years old when he sacrificed his life for the nation.

“Similarly, many of the young people receiving appointment letters today are aged between 20 and 27. Sardar Bhagat Singh made that sacrifice to ensure a bright future for the youth,” he said.

In nearly 30 districts, hundreds of children from Dalit, backward, and poor communities used to die from encephalitis (brain fever) caused by unhygienic conditions in the past, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College, as many as four children would be admitted to a single bed under the scorching sun, he said.

The SP ruled the state four times, yet the then health minister never even visited the hospital, he claimed. For SP, development meant only Saifai with no concern for other villages or districts, he added.

Taking a dig at the SP leadership, he remarked that those who failed to achieve anything themselves are the ones leveling accusations; those lacking capability are the ones making comments.

Describing gram panchayat officials as the “foundation stones,” the chief minister said if their position is strengthened, the role of gram panchayats will become more effective.

“Gram panchayats can also generate revenue; the government will provide additional funds to a gram panchayat in proportion to the income it generates,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Highlighting the achievements of the “double-engine” governments, Yogi Adityanath said 16 crore (160 million) people in Uttar Pradesh were receiving rations without discrimination.