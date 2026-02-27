Yogi inks ₹1.5L-cr MoUs, gets ₹2.5L-cr proposals on Singapore-Japan visit

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s four-day visit to Singapore and Japan brought Uttar Pradesh closer to achieving its trillion-dollar economy goal by 2029-30 as memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹1.5 lakh crore were signed and investment proposals of ₹2.5 lakh crore were received, according to an official statement. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with a part of Mount Fuji in the background. (ANI)

Adityanath met CEOs of transnational companies with a global presence and inked MoUs to bring foreign investment to the state.

“We have met companies involved in automobile, logistics, green hydrogen, CBG (Compressed Bio Gas), solar, and tourism.... There has been talk of cooperation between Japan and Uttar Pradesh regarding technology in MSMEs, online sales, and other issues... In addition, the construction of a dedicated Japan city for Japanese investors within the Yamuna Authority to develop auto clusters has been discussed in detail, and action has been taken to allocate land for this purpose,” the chief minister said.

“The delegation of Uttar Pradesh has received MoUs worth ₹90,000 crore in Japan and proposals worth ₹1.5 lakh crore. Similarly, we have received MoUs worth ₹60,000 crore in Singapore and proposals worth up to ₹1 lakh crore for investment in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Japan’s Kubota Corporation, Spark Minda (in collaboration with Toyodenso), Japan Aviation Electronics Industry and Nagase & Co. Ltd are some of the prominent companies which will invest in Uttar Pradesh.

In business to government meetings, leading corporations such as Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Cars India Ltd, Konoike Transport Co. Ltd, Mitsui & Co Ltd., Rapidus Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd. and MUFG Bank participated.

Key investment sectors included agricultural machinery, auto OEMs and components, automotive R&D, semiconductors, data centres, green hydrogen, power-to-gas, compressed biogas, ESDM, logistics and warehousing.

To promote green energy collaboration during the Japan visit, an announcement was made to establish a Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence in collaboration with the University of Yamanashi, Yamanashi Hydrogen Company, IIT Kanpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University, IIT BHU and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology.

To fast-track investments from Japan and Singapore, the state government has already announced plans to set up a special Singapore City and Japan City in Greater Noida.

A 500-acre ‘Japan City’ will be developed in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area, creating a dedicated industrial ecosystem for Japanese companies.

Additionally, dedicated auto clusters and R&D facilities for OEMs and component manufacturers will be set up. The Japan Desk at Invest UP will also be strengthened, with direct monitoring by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Japan will additionally support technology transfer, skill development, joint ventures and supply-chain integration in UP’s MSME sector.

Adityanath visited the ‘L0-series Maglev train station’ and experienced a high-speed train ride, engaging in positive discussions on collaboration opportunities in advanced transport technologies.

He also inspected FANUC Corporation’s industrial robot and factory automation plant. The company expressed interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh and supporting technological upgradation of the MSME sector.

The Singapore visit was also highly successful. At the Invest UP road show in Singapore, Team UP finalised agreements for extensive cooperation in cargo hubs, semiconductors, data centers, logistics, skilling and fintech.

Adityanath also met Singapore’s top leadership, including the president, prime minister, deputy prime minister and other ministers, giving new direction to industrial, technological and infrastructure cooperation.

In particular, positive discussions were held on developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar as an MRO and cargo hub.

This visit demonstrated that India and Uttar Pradesh now enjoy a highly positive global image. Transparent policies, improved law and order and strong infrastructure have boosted investors’ confidence, said the state government on Thursday.

The statement added that the ₹1.5 lakh crore in MoUs and ₹2.5 lakh crore in investment proposals from Singapore and Japan prove Uttar Pradesh has secured a strong position on the global investment map.