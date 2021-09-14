Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi lauds Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh’s contribution to modern education
lucknow news

Yogi lauds Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh’s contribution to modern education

AGRA UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh’s contribution towards modern education and said his role as a freedom fighter, academician and social reformist could not be forgotten
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, in Aligarh on Tuesday, (ANI Photo)

He also showered praise on the New Education Policy introduced by the central government.

“Inauguration of the state university in Aligarh after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh’s name and review of defence corridor by PM on such an auspicious day (Radha Ashtami) is a welcome coincidence,” said the chief minister addressing a gathering to mark the foundation laying of the state university in Aligarh.

“While the world was grappling with Covid-19 pandemic, the prime minister kept human lives on top priority. To help the poor, different packages including that of free ration was introduced,” he said.

“The PM inaugurated the Investors Summit in Lucknow, which is now bearing fruits. Investment of more than 3 lakh crore has been made and 1.61 crore youth have gained from the opportunities created,” he emphasised.

“UP is progressing in the direction of growth and benefits of schemes are derived by all beneficiaries. The PM’s message of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas had been the key to success,” he added.

“From 2007 to 2017, payments of 95,000 crore only were made to sugarcane farmers. But 1,45,000 crore has been paid to them since 2017. Sugar mills were run during Corona period and we aim to double the income of farmers by 2022 and are sure to achieve it,” said the CM.

“Eight new universities are proposed in Uttar Pradesh. These include varsities in Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow and a sports university in Meerut after the name of Major Dhyan Chand,” said the CM.

