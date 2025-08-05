Yogi launches 340-acre Atal Puram Township in Agra

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched the mega housing project ‘Atal Puram Township’ on the outskirts of Agra. The project, developed by the Agra Development Authority (ADA), marks its first housing scheme in 36 years and aims to provide accommodation to at least 10,000 families. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath having a look at the model of the township in Agra. (Sourced)

The township is coming up in Kakua and Bhandai area of Agra district and is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who spent his childhood in Bateshwar, his parental village in the rural belt of Agra district.

ADA vice-chairman M Arunmozhi detailed the features of the township, calling it the biggest housing scheme ever undertaken by the authority.

The chief minister unveiled the foundation stone at the site, which spans 340 acres near the junction of the Inner Ring Road, Southern Bypass, and Gwalior Road.

Demarcated in 11 sectors, the total cost of the Atal Puram Township, which will be developed in three phases, is estimated at ₹1515.47 crore. The plan includes 1,430 residential plots, 18 group housing plots and 96 non-residential plots, along with provisions for community centres, healthcare and educational facilities.

During his visit to Agra, CM Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting with ministers, MLAs and MLCs from the Agra division. He instructed officials to conduct a survey of damaged roads and launch a large-scale campaign for the construction of a potholes-free road network after the monsoon. He also reviewed the drainage infrastructure and instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive drainage plan.

“The meeting focused on PWD, urban development, tourism and religious tourism. The CM asked the elected representatives to submit suggestions, coordinate with departments concerned and submit the final action plan,” said Jaiveer Singh, the UP tourism minister who accompanied the chief minister.

Minister thanks CM:

State basic education minister and Aligarh MLA Sandeep Singh thanked CM Yogi for the various development projects launched for Aligarh. He said the state has transformed into a hub of expressways, medical colleges and the defence corridor under the current government.

“In the past, projects remained confined to files, but now they are progressing rapidly and reaching the people because corruption has ended and the system has become transparent. Our government is fully committed to the cause of women’s safety and the dignity of common citizens,” Singh said.