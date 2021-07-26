Yogi launches MyGovUP portal to connect citizens with state govt policies, services

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched the MyGovUP portal to enhance citizens’ communication with the Uttar Pradesh government.

With this “innovative effort”, now the citizens can share their opinion on the government’s policy and the government can receive their feedback on programmes of public interest, the chief minister said on the occasion.

Mainly, https://up.mygov.in/ is a platform to disseminate the governance schemes and to know the opinion of common citizens on them, said a government statement after the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said democracy was a system of governance “of the people, for the people and by the people”.

Prior to 2014, public participation in government was negligible and there was no place for the feelings and thoughts of the common citizen, he said. But on this day in July 2014, within two months of the formation of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, the platform ‘MyGov’ was launched, he said.

The platform launched by the Prime Minister to realise the spirit of democracy through technology played a big role in achieving the goal of good governance in seven years, he added.

Praising the team of MyGov, the chief minister said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we realised the use of technology that how together we can reach the benefits of the schemes of governance with complete transparency and honesty to crores of people.”

With the help of technology, over 80,000 e-pos (point of sale) machines were installed in fair price shops and connected to the government’s portal, he said.

In his message, Union minister for communications and electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “MyGov is a step towards digital democracy.”

MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh also gave a brief overview of MyGov.

Additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal was also present in the programme that was held virtually.