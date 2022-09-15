Yogi monitored progress of Lakhimpur rape and murder case till it was cracked

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had been monitoring police investigations into the Dalit sisters’ rape and murder case from Gorakhpur since Wednesday night, and by the time he reached Lucknow on Thursday morning, cops in Lakhimpur Kheri had cracked the case and arrested six accused, said a government spokesperson.

“After the incident came to light on Wednesday evening, the chief minister spoke to top cops in the state and asked them to get the culprits behind bars within 24 hours. None of those behind the heart-rending incident should escape, he said and expressed condolence to the bereaved family,” said the spokesperson.

“The CM told the police that they have a free hand in taking action in the case,” he added.

Yogi was in Gorakhpur on Tuesday and Wednesday and returned to Lucknow on Thursday.

The spokesperson said after the case was registered at the Nighasan police station, the local police worked throughout the night and carried out raids at various places in search of the accused while top cops monitored the progress.

ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said apart from the local police, IG (Lucknow Range) Laxmi Singh was immediately sent to the spot late on Wednesday evening. “A team of Lakhimpur police acted promptly, all forensic evidence was examined and the post-mortem examination of the bodies by an expert team was videographed,” he said.