Yogi orders beautification of routes linking Vindhyachal shrines

I Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who chaired a review meeting on development works in Vindhyachal division and offered prayers at the Maa Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur district on Wednesday, directed officials that roads in both Vindhyachal and Mirzapur city should appear clean, organised, and modern. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at the Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur district on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

He stressed that Mirzapur should reflect the image of a ‘Smart Road’ city. Prioritising pilgrim convenience, he ordered the beautification of routes connecting the Vindhyachal, Ashtabhuja, and Kalikhoh temples, as well as measures to control encroachment, ensure cleanliness, and improve overall arrangements.

The issue of waterlogging in railway underpasses during the monsoon season was also raised during the meeting.

The chief minister announced that a concrete decision regarding a permanent solution would be made after consulting railway officials at the state level.

Chairing the review meeting, he directed officials to expedite development works in three districts under Vindhyachal division.

He also discussed various proposals, including the Gram Sadak Yojana, UDR/MDR roads, bridge construction, charitable works, bypasses, and logistics roads, with public representatives from Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi. He asked officials to coordinate with their respective Members of Parliament (MPs) to submit development proposals.

He directed that all proposals be forwarded to the government for approval by July 15 so that funds could be released by August 15.

He instructed the forest department to promptly issue local-level No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for repairing and interlocking long-neglected, dilapidated roads, such as the Matwar Road in Mirzapur.

Earlier, he offered prayers at the Maa Vindhyavasini temple in Vindhyachal.