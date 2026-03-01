Yogi orders strict action against troublemakers during Holi, Ramzan

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed strict and exemplary action against troublemakers attempting to disturb communal harmony during upcoming festivals, asserting that any bid to tamper with law and order will not be tolerated. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed that no act should hurt the sentiments of any community (FILE PHOTO)

Chairing a high-level review meeting late Saturday evening, the chief minister instructed the administration and police to remain on heightened alert during Holi, Ramzan, Eid, Navroz and Navratri, as well as ongoing board examinations, according to senior police officials. The period has been described as sensitive from a law and order perspective.

Officials said the CM made it clear that any incident aimed at spreading discord in the society would invite strict action and accountability would be fixed on officers concerned in case of negligence. Police patrolling has been ordered to be intensified, with special vigilance during processions and public gatherings. Cleanliness and proper arrangements at festival venues have also been emphasised.

Senior officers said directions have been issued to mandatorily convene meetings of Holika Dahan committees and peace committees to ensure coordination and communal harmony. Holika Dahan must take place only at designated safe locations. The CM has also directed that no obscene songs or objectionable content be played during Holi celebrations and that no act should hurt the sentiments of any community.

In view of noise pollution concerns, officials said instructions have been given to remove high-decibel loudspeakers. Authorities have been asked to resolve the issue through dialogue and coordination, particularly at religious places where such equipment is still in use.

Police sources further said local intelligence units are being strengthened and continuous monitoring of social media platforms has been ordered. Special attention will be paid to fake accounts and misinformation, with district administrations directed to promptly counter rumours to prevent escalation of tensions.

Considering the expected surge in travel during Holi, the chief minister has instructed the state transport corporation to operate additional buses. Only vehicles meeting fitness standards will be deployed, and strict action will be taken against private operators charging arbitrary fares.

Transport officials have been directed to remain in the field to ensure passenger convenience and prevent buses from being parked haphazardly along roadsides.

The energy department has been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state in March, keeping festivals and board examinations in mind. Adequate drinking water supply and strengthened healthcare services in both rural and urban areas have also been directed. Authorities have been instructed to ensure that no illicit or spurious liquor is manufactured or sold anywhere in the state.

During the meeting, a review of the January 2026 monthly ranking of the public grievance redressal system was also undertaken. Performance of divisional commissioners, police ranges, zones, district magistrates and police commissioners/senior superintendents of police was assessed based on timely and qualitative disposal of complaints. Officials said the chief minister appreciated high-performing units while directing underperforming ones to improve efficiency and transparency in grievance handling.

Senior police officials said the objective is to ensure that all festivals are celebrated peacefully and in an atmosphere of mutual respect and harmony across Uttar Pradesh.