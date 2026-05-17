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Yogi reduces convoy size in Gorakhpur amid austerity drive

Earlier in the week, he had asked ministers to show exemplary public conduct, reduce vehicles in their fleets by 50%, and develop a new work culture based on austerity and energy conservation in Uttar Pradesh.

Published on: May 17, 2026 06:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
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In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for an austerity drive following the impact on fuel prices amid the West Asia crisis, chief minister Yogi Adityanath departed from the usual VVIP protocol and arrived at a public event in Gorakhpur on Saturday with a convoy of only five vehicles.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)

The CM’s camp office in Gorakhpur confirmed that the chief minister used only five vehicles during the visit instead of 15 cars.

Officials said that all security arrangements remained fully intact despite the smaller convoy.

The reduced convoy size drew the attention of officials, party workers, and residents. Party workers described the move as a “people-friendly initiative”.

Earlier in the week, he had asked ministers to show exemplary public conduct, reduce vehicles in their fleets by 50%, and develop a new work culture based on austerity and energy conservation in Uttar Pradesh.

He had made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of his council of ministers in Lucknow on May 13.

He also urged all ministers to use public transport at least one day a week, saying they should set an example by using facilities such as the metro, buses, e-rickshaws, carpooling, or bicycles on a designated day each week so that a positive message reaches society and inspires the public.

“Several countries across the world are witnessing manifold increases in diesel, petrol and LPG prices, but India has managed to keep them under control so far. If a decision is taken in the national interest, we must stand firmly with Prime Minister Modi ji because nothing is above the nation,” he had said in Maharajganj.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi reduces convoy size in Gorakhpur amid austerity drive
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi reduces convoy size in Gorakhpur amid austerity drive
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