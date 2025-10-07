Yogi says Sanskrit must become a living medium of expression again to preserve Sanatan Dharma

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Sanatan Dharma alone can ensure peace, harmony, and the welfare of all, urging citizens to embrace it. In order to preserve Sanatan Dharma, Sanskrit must once again become a living medium of expression, he further said. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering prayers at an event in Varanasi on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

The chief minister made the remarks at a programme where he distributed laptops and sewing machines to students at Shri Annapurna Rishikul Brahmacharya Ashram and personally honoured several children. He also planted saplings and fed fodder, jaggery, and fruits to cows.

Extending his best wishes to the students, CM Yogi said this gift ahead of Diwali is a blessing from Maa Annapurna. He reminded them that while computers are valuable tools for learning, they can also be sources of distraction, and advised the students to use technology in a positive way to gain knowledge that leads to a brighter life.

Praising the Sanskrit students, the chief minister said they are not only preserving India’s cultural and spiritual heritage but also advancing in the modern knowledge of computers. He encouraged them to learn science, mathematics, and English, noting that many religious leaders and Sanskrit scholars are now serving in the armed forces, paramilitary, and police. He expressed confidence that Sanskrit will one day become the universal language of unity, saying, “No one can survive without Sanskrit.”

Highlighting the government’s efforts to promote Sanskrit education, the chief minister said that previously, no scholarships were available for Sanskrit students; however, under the current government, scholarships are being provided to every student pursuing the subject.

He added that the state will soon arrange government grants for accommodation and meals for Sanskrit students, and introduce special scholarships for advanced research and specialized studies.

The objective, he said, is to encourage teachers, researchers, and scholars who dedicate themselves to promoting Sanskrit. He also recalled India’s rich academic heritage, mentioning the Vedas, Sanskrit grammar, and ancient universities like Takshashila, and noted the contributions of Panini, whose grammar reflects the intellectual depth and traditions of ancient India.

Speaking about the event, the chief minister said that with the blessings of Maa Annapurna, Baba Vishwanath, and Maa Ganga, such auspicious programmes find the right moment to occur. The event coincided with Sharad Purnima and marked the 108th anniversary of the institution’s establishment.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, CM Yogi said, “The Prime Minister has placed women’s dignity at the heart of national development through initiatives like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’.”

He highlighted that under PM Modi’s vision, 12 crore households have received toilets, four crore families have been provided homes nationwide, including 60 lakh in Uttar Pradesh and 10 crore women have received free LPG connections.

“Today, even pipeline gas supply has started in Kashi,” he said, describing it as a symbol of the city’s progress.

The chief minister also mentioned the ‘Gharauni’ (household ownership document) initiative, under which three crore families have been granted ownership rights to their homes, which are registered in the name of women, ensuring their dignity, security, and empowerment.

He stated that the government is implementing programmes to empower women across all spheres, including education, health, the Skill Mission, and employment.

The Annapurna Temple Trust has, for many years, trained and provided sewing machines to 250 girls annually, helping them contribute to their families’ livelihood, he said.

After agriculture, the textile industry has the greatest employment potential globally, with readymade garments in high demand worldwide, he said.

The PM Mitra Park in Lucknow, spanning 1,100 acres, will provide a unified platform for all textile-related activities. Additionally, ten textile parks named after Sant Kabirdas are planned to train youth and expand employment opportunities in the sector.

He praised Annapurna Math’s efforts in preparing children through the Vedas and grammar, promoting social work, and guiding girls toward self-reliance, calling it a model initiative.

The programme was attended by Mahant Shankar Puri, Jagadguru Santoshacharya Ji Maharaj ‘Satua Baba’, Yamunapuri Maharaj, Mahant Balak Devacharya Maharaj, along with ministers Ravindra Jaiswal and Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, Tribhuvan Ram, Awadhesh Singh, Sunil Patel, Legislative Council member Hansraj Vishwakarma, Dharmendra Singh and Annapurna Singh among others.